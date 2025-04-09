Telegram Enables NFT Conversion For Stickers Via TON Blockchain

Telegram users can now convert digital gifts, including stickers, into non-fungible tokens on The Open Network blockchain. This feature allows users to upgrade over 20 existing gifts, such as Jelly Bunny and Santa Hat, into unique collectibles for a nominal fee in Telegram Stars, the platform's in-app currency linked to Toncoin . Once upgraded, these items acquire distinctive appearances and can be transferred or auctioned on secondary TON marketplaces like Getgems.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.