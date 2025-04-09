Mount Kanlaon Eruption Disrupts Education And Prompts Evacuations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Mount Kanlaon, located on Negros Island in the Philippines, erupted on April 8, 2025, sending a plume of ash and debris approximately 4 kilometers into the sky. The eruption lasted over an hour and resulted in ashfall across at least four farming villages southwest of the volcano. In response, local authorities suspended school classes in the affected areas. No injuries or structural damages have been reported.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has maintained the alert level at 3, indicating a high level of volcanic unrest. Chief volcanologist Teresito Bacolcol emphasized the need for vigilance, advising residents and visitors to avoid the 6-kilometer danger zone surrounding the volcano.“The possibility of a bigger eruption is always there,” Bacolcol stated.

Mount Kanlaon, standing at 2,435 meters, is among the Philippines' 24 most active volcanoes. Its last significant eruption occurred in December 2024, leading to the evacuation of thousands of villagers, many of whom remained in emergency shelters as the volcano continued to show signs of activity.

