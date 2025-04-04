MDH Network Hosts Third Annual Spring Job Fair & Fish Fry - Immediate Hiring With Up To $1,000 Sign-On Bonus

Taking place Wednesday, April 16, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Fe Springs Town Center Hall, this event offers attendees the opportunity to interview on the spot, receive immediate job offers, and qualify for a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000. MDH Network is hiring Direct Support Professionals for multiple locations, including Whittier, Arcadia, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Glendora, Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Santa Fe Springs.

In addition to career opportunities, attendees can enjoy a free, Southern-style fish fry catered by the renowned Mel's Farmhouse, featured in The New York Times and Eater Los Angeles. The menu will include grilled salmon, fried catfish, and authentic Louisiana-style sides, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event Details:

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Food available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Santa Fe Springs Town Center Hall

11740 Telegraph Rd.

Interested candidates can reserve an interview or find more information by visiting MDHnetwork/careers or calling (562) 670-4492.

About MDH Network, Inc.

For nearly 40 years, MDH Network has been a trusted, family-owned organization dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. With over 30 residential facilities and a variety of non-residential programs across Southern California, MDH Network continues to be a leader in the field, providing compassionate care and meaningful employment opportunities.

To learn more, visit MDHNetwork or follow @MDHNetwork on Instagram.

Contact Information:

MDH Network, Inc.

Ericka Davila

(562) 670.4492

[email protected]

