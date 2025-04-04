Bitcoin 'Decouples' As Stocks Shed $3.5 Trillion Due To Trump Tariff War And Fed's Warning Of 'Rising Inflation'

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As Bitcoin remains uncorrelated, stocks take a hit amidst Trump 's tariff war and the Fed's warning of potential higher inflation. In a volatile market, Bitcoin continues to prove its resilience and lack of dependence on traditional assets.

The recent turmoil in the stock market, exacerbated by escalating trade tensions between the US and China, has led to a 3.5% drop in stock prices. Investors are on edge as President Trump 's tariff policies threaten to disrupt global trade and escalate into a full-blown trade war.

Amidst this uncertainty, the Federal Reserve has issued a warning about the possibility of higher inflation, adding to the market's anxiety. With the looming threat of inflation, investors are seeking alternative assets to hedge against the devaluation of traditional fiat currencies.

Bitcoin , often referred to as digital gold, has emerged as a safe haven asset in times of economic uncertainty. Its decentralized nature and limited supply make it immune to the economic policies of governments and central banks. This unique characteristic has attracted investors looking for a store of value that is not tied to the fluctuations of the stock market.

While stocks are reeling from the impact of geopolitical tensions and inflation fears, Bitcoin remains a beacon of stability in the tumultuous sea of traditional assets. As more investors turn to cryptocurrencies as a hedge against economic instability, Bitcoin 's value proposition continues to gain traction in the mainstream financial world.

In conclusion, the current market conditions highlight the importance of diversifying one's investment portfolio to include non-traditional assets like Bitcoin . With its proven track record of resilience and independence from traditional markets, Bitcoin presents a compelling opportunity for investors looking to protect their wealth in an uncertain economic environment.

