Crisis In Young Minds

By Mehvish Shakeel

In the modern world, mental health issues are rapidly escalating, particularly among young people. With increasing societal pressures, academic stress, and digital overexposure, youth are becoming more vulnerable to psychological disorders. One such alarming condition is schizophrenia, which has seen a notable rise in recent years.

During my internship at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Kashmir, I observed that schizophrenia constituted the majority of cases among patients. This observation aligns with recent research highlighting that schizophrenia is becoming a dominant mental health concern in the region.

The Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Kashmir is experiencing a significant increase in schizophrenia patients, with an average of 20 individuals visiting the outpatient department (OPD) daily.

Recent studies suggest that up to 90 percent of individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia can lead productive lives at home if the disorder is detected early and treated appropriately. Mental disorders, including schizophrenia, are among the top causes of disease burden worldwide, particularly in the 15-44 age group. Understanding its causes, symptoms, and remedial measures is crucial to addressing this growing crisis.

Schizophrenia is a complex and severe mental disorder influenced by various factors. Some of the primary causes include: Genetic Predisposition, Neurochemical Imbalance, Environmental Triggers , Substance Abuse, Social and Psychological Factors.

Although schizophrenia is a chronic condition, proper treatment and support can significantly improve the quality of life for affected individuals. Some effective interventions include: Antipsychotic Medications, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Social and Psychological Support, Social Skills Training, Community Rehabilitation and Lifestyle and Preventive Measures

The rising prevalence of schizophrenia among youth is a pressing issue that requires immediate attention. Addressing its causes, recognizing early symptoms, and implementing effective treatment strategies can help in reducing the burden of this mental disorder.

Mental health should not be a neglected aspect of our well-being, and society must work collectively to remove stigma, promote awareness, and support those affected. By taking a proactive approach, we can ensure a healthier and brighter future for our youth.

The author is pursuing Masters in Clinical Psychology. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.