MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mercedes Scientific Acquires Bell Medical Services: A Strategic Partnership to Enhance Service and Product Offerings for Healthcare Professionals

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mercedes Scientific, a leader in laboratory and medical product distribution, has announced its acquisition of Bell Medical Services , a trusted provider of medical and pharmaceutical products serving the Northeast since 1972. This strategic merger brings together two family-owned businesses committed to serving healthcare professionals with the highest standards of quality and customer service.The synergies between the two companies create exciting opportunities for growth, including the introduction of a broad range of medical and pharmaceutical products to Mercedes Scientific's established customer base while expanding the availability of laboratory supplies to Bell Medical Services' clientele. Together, the combined companies will deliver more comprehensive solutions for the 10,000 physician office labs, clinical laboratories, histology departments , and research labs they serve, with a broader reach across the country."This merger brings together two like-minded companies with a shared focus on putting the customer first," said Alex Miller, CEO of Mercedes Scientific. "Unlike private equity-backed companies that have consolidated the healthcare space and focused primarily on profits, often at the expense of customer satisfaction, we remain one of the few privately held, mid-sized businesses. We're big enough to provide everything our customers need, yet small enough to understand that customer satisfaction is paramount. Our collective strengths will enable us to serve healthcare professionals more efficiently and comprehensively, from front office medical supplies and pharmaceuticals to a full breadth of laboratory products. With our combined network of distribution centers, we will be able to reach our customers faster, with better service, and at even more competitive prices."The merger also expands Mercedes Scientific's distribution footprint to three strategically located centers in Florida, Utah, and New Jersey, which will enable the companies to better serve their customers across the United States. By streamlining operations and improving logistics, the combined entity is positioned to enhance its market-leading service in critical areas of the healthcare and laboratory sectors.Bell Medical Services, founded in 1972, has built a trusted reputation for providing top-tier medical and pharmaceutical products to healthcare professionals in the Northeast. The acquisition allows Mercedes Scientific to expand its product offering and market reach, creating a one-stop solution for its customers' front office, pharmaceutical, and laboratory supply needs."We are thrilled to be joining forces with Mercedes Scientific," said Steve Greenberg, CEO of Bell Medical Services. "Our companies share a common vision of providing excellent products and unmatched customer service. This merger gives us the opportunity to better support our customers and continue our legacy of quality and innovation."Both companies will continue to operate under their respective brands, and customers will experience no disruption to their service or supply chains. The combined companies will remain dedicated to offering the high level of personalized care that has defined both businesses for decades.For more information about the merger or to inquire about products and services, please contact Shaina McClaugherty at ... or visit .About Mercedes Scientific:Mercedes Scientific, founded in 1991, is a family-owned importer and distributor of laboratory products and medical supplies. With over 30 years of experience, Mercedes Scientific provides quality products and superior customer service to clinical, histology, physician office, drug testing, and research laboratory facilities across the United States. The company is committed to advancing healthcare through the distribution of the highest-quality products available.About Bell Medical Services:Bell Medical Services, founded in 1972, is a second-generation family-owned company that provides medical and pharmaceutical products to healthcare professionals, primarily serving physician offices and healthcare providers in the Northeast. Bell Medical Services is dedicated to providing top-quality products and exceptional customer service to support the critical work of healthcare professionals.

