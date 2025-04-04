403
German Official Commends Kuwait's Role In Humanitarian Aid
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 4 (KUNA) -- Parliamentary State Secretary in the German Development Ministry (BMZ) Niels Annen extolled on Friday Kuwait's role in humanitarian and development domain.
This was announced during a meeting held between Annen, and Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah and Kuwait's Ambassador to Germany Reem Al-Khaled, Kuwait Embassy in Berlin said in a statement of which KUNA received a copy.
Annen also praised the leading role of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, saying that his country looks forward to boosting cooperation in economic and developmental fields for wider horizons, it noted.
The meeting held following the Global Disability Summit covered also means of enhancing collaboration between the two countries in humanitarian, developmental and human rights domains, it stated. (end)
