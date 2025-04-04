403
King Returns To Jordan After Visits To Germany, Bulgaria
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Friday, after working visits to Germany and Bulgaria.
