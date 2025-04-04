HACQAH Launches Noisecure To Address Acoustic Wellness For Healthcare

NoiseCure addresses the ABC's of sound suppression within the healthcare industry

A stunning lobby treated with acoustic baffling

Modular acoustic panels perfect for any noisy environment

A modern office that addresses noise while maintaining stunning visual appeal.

New division focuses on evidence-based acoustic design to enhance patient comfort and staff well-being.

- Sara Beth JoynerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HACQAH, a national leader in healthcare-focused art and signage, has announced the launch of NoiseCure, a new division dedicated to improving acoustic wellness in clinical environments. With growing recognition of sound's role in healing, NoiseCure marks an intentional expansion of HACQAH's mission-to shape more restorative, human-centered healthcare spaces.For over two decades, HACQAH has helped hospitals and healthcare facilities elevate the visual experience of their environments. Now, that same commitment to thoughtful, evidence-based design is being applied to an often-neglected dimension of care: sound.“NoiseCure reflects where we see the greatest opportunity to make an impact right now,” said Sara Beth Joyner, Co-Founder of HACQAH.“We're not walking away from what we've built-we're building on it. For us, this is a shift in focus, not a departure.”Numerous studies have shown that hospital noise directly affects patient satisfaction, sleep quality, and recovery outcomes. Over 60% of patients report dissatisfaction with noise levels during their stay-making it one of the most persistent challenges in healthcare design. Through acoustic assessments, custom installations, and visually integrated solutions, NoiseCure addresses these issues head-on.The division offers a full spectrum of acoustic services, including sound-absorbing wall and ceiling treatments, behaviorally appropriate materials for sensitive care units, and post-install evaluations. Each solution is designed to reduce stress, improve communication, and promote a more healing environment-without disrupting the visual standards that HACQAH is known for.“There's a growing need for healthcare spaces to feel more intentional-visually, physically, and sonically,” added Joyner.“NoiseCure gives us the platform to address that need in a focused, results-driven way.”While HACQAH will continue to support clients with art and signage services, the company's launch of NoiseCure signals a new chapter-one that reinforces its commitment to evolving alongside the healthcare environments it serves.About NoiseCureNoiseCure is a healthcare-focused acoustic design division launched by the team behind HACQAH. Specializing in evidence-based sound solutions, NoiseCure helps hospitals and care facilities reduce noise, improve patient experience, and support staff well-being. From acoustic assessments to fully integrated installations, NoiseCure delivers results-driven design interventions that blend functionality with visual harmony-ensuring quieter, more restorative environments for all.

