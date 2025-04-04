North Atlanta Gets A Flooring Makeover As Business Owner Will Walton Leaves Corporate Grind After 26 Years

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our goal is simple: to treat our customers' properties as if they were our own," said Will Walton, owner of the new North Atlanta location covering Alpharetta, Brookhaven, Roswell, Johns Creek, Dunwoody, Chastain Park and the surrounding areas. "Atlanta is a community that appreciates both innovation and preservation, and we're excited to bring our game-changing service to homeowners and businesses looking to refresh their floors without the mess."

ReCoat Revolution's unique refinishing process allows floors to be restored in a fraction of the time it takes traditional methods, using advanced coatings that provide long-lasting durability. The eco-friendly process eliminates the need for harsh chemicals and excessive sanding, making it a safer and more sustainable option for property owners.

The expansion into North Atlanta is a special milestone for Will, who has a passion for home renovation. He started the business after exiting 26 years in corporate America where held VP and director-level positions with Honda and Cummins. "Bringing ReCoat Revolution to North Atlanta feels like a breath of fresh air," Will added. "Having recently worked with my general contractor on the remodel of my 1980's home in Alpharetta, I learned to really appreciate the importance of well-maintained flooring, so being able to offer that service to my local community is exciting."

With the transformative magic of the Clean ReCoat Process, you can revitalize your property's allure, bolster its resilience, and amplify its overall value. ReCoat Revolution is now open for bookings in North Atlanta, with services available for residential and commercial properties. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit recoatrevolution/northatlanta or call 678-695-8006.

About ReCoat Revolution:

ReCoat Revolution provides customers with exceptionally quick, professional cleaning and refinishing for their floors. We choose to serve others as we would want to be served, pursuing every opportunity for individual and collective growth, developing our God-given talents and strengths.

At ReCoat Revolution, we aim to set a new standard for customer service in the home service industry through our ground-breaking refinishing services. We aim to transform our customers' expectations for their floor cleaning and refinishing - one floor at a time.

