Netanyahu Reportedly Prepares for Possible Early Elections
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his aides to prepare for the potential dissolution of the Knesset and the holding of early elections, local media reported Wednesday.
Parliamentary elections are currently scheduled for Oct. 27, 2026, marking the end of the four-year term of the present legislature.
However, according to a daily newspaper, Netanyahu asked his team “to prepare for a scenario in which the elections are brought forward, possibly to June,” citing a stalemate over Haredi conscription and budget legislation.
The prime minister also directed the formation of a campaign team for his Likud Party and the drafting of a candidate list in the coming months.
“He tells everyone that elections will be held on time because he does not want discipline to erode or anyone to feel that the government is about to collapse,” a senior government official told the newspaper.
“He wants to complete his full term and does not want to lose a single day in power. But in reality, the Likud party is already preparing for the possibility that the Knesset will be forced to dissolve soon,” the official added.
This comes despite Netanyahu’s public assurances that the government will serve out its full term.
