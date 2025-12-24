403
Putin Meets Syrian Ministers in Moscow
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Moscow with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, according to an official news agency SANA.
The discussions covered a broad spectrum of political, military, and economic matters of shared interest, with particular emphasis on strengthening collaboration in the defense and military industry sectors.
The news agency reported that the talks also examined opportunities to expand economic and trade ties, including support for reconstruction projects, infrastructure development, investment promotion, increased trade exchange, and the facilitation of partnerships—steps expected to benefit Syria’s economy and improve living conditions.
Putin reaffirmed Russia’s steadfast backing for Syria, underscoring the importance of safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, while rejecting any initiatives aimed at dividing the country or undermining its independent decision-making.
He further reiterated Moscow’s opposition to Israel’s repeated incursions into Syrian territory, describing them as a direct threat to regional stability and security.
The meeting came after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s visit to Moscow on Oct. 15, his first since the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.
