Teaser Of G V Prakash's 'Immortal' Is Scary, Gripping

Chennai, Dec 24 (IANS) The makers of director Mariyappan Chinna's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'Immortal', featuring actors G V Prakash and Kayadu Lohar in the lead, on Wednesday released a chilling and entertaining teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sharing the teaser on his X timeline, actor and National Award winning music director G V Prakash Kumar wrote, "Here is #Immortal teaser for all of u... the mystery world unveils now.. @11Lohar @AKfilmfactory #maarichinna."

The teaser begins on a funny romantic note. It has G V Prakash, who is a die hard romantic, having a conversation with a friend. He says, "Imagine how it would be if a handsome guy like me and a very beautiful girl stayed in the same house." The friend replies "It would be jealousy-inducing." To this, G V Prakash gleefully says, "It must."

The teaser then shows G V Prakash having a conversation with actress Kayadu Lohar in a flat that looks exactly like the one he was seen talking about a while ago to his friend.

"If I ask you something, will you mistake me," he asks her and she shoots back, saying, "You will anyway ask something that is wrong."

The teaser makes it evident that G V Prakash's character in the film is romantically interested in the character that Kayadu Lohar plays. He tells her, "My room has a lot of mosquito problems" to which she replies, "Mine has problems caused by bats. Is it alright?"

It is then that the horror phase starts. He wakes up in the middle of the night and looks through the keyhole, only to find a beast with the face of a bat!

The film, apart from G V Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, also features a host of actors including TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe and Sunita Shrestha.

On the technical front, the film, which has been produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran, has cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and music by Sam CS. Editing for the film is by San Lokesh while art direction is by Siva Sankar. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by R.Sakthi Saravanan while dances have been choreographed by Sabarish.