Andhra: Pawan Kalyan Keeps His Word To Meet Elderly Woman

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Dec 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday visited Ippatam village in Guntur district to meet an elderly woman there as promised by him three years ago.

He visited the house of Indla Nageswaramma and enquired about her well-being.

The old woman hugged the Jana Sena Party leader and blessed him. He announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for her and another Rs 1 lakh for her grandson's education.

The Deputy Chief Minister also promised to provide Rs 5,000 every month to the woman from his salary.

It was in November 2022 that the actor-politician visited the village to call on the villagers, whose houses were demolished for road widening.

There were allegations that their houses were razed by the then YSR Congress Party government because they had given their lands for the public meeting organised by Jana Sena on the occasion of its formation day on March 14, 2022.

During his visit, Nageswaramma had called on him and requested him to come again after winning the elections. He had promised to visit the village.

Pawan Kalyan, whose Jana Sena, along with TDP and BJP, came to power in 2024, kept his promise by visiting the village on Wednesday.

On reaching Nageswaramma's house, Pawan Kalyan told her that her eldest son had come to see her. He said for the past four days, he wanted to come but couldn't do so due to official programmes.

“Today, to keep the promise I made to you, I've postponed all my work and come for you,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan affectionately embraced her and spoke warmly.

The Jana Sena leader said during the previous government's tenure, Nageswaramma's house was demolished due to the grudge that she, along with others, gave their lands for a Jana Sena public meeting.

He recalled that Nageswaramma stood firm against the atrocities of the then rulers and told them that her son, Pawan Kalyan, would come.

Pawan Kalyan recalled that he had visited the village and given an assurance to everyone.

Nageswaramma had requested him to come to her home after winning the election.