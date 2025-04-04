Calsoft And Streamnative Join Forces To Optimize Cost And Performance In Real-Time Data Streaming

Calsoft Partners with StreamNative

Calsoft and StreamNative Partner to Realize Next-Gen Solutions for Seamless and Scalable Kafka Workloads

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Calsoft, a leading digital engineering services provider, has partnered with StreamNative to help enterprises with high-performance real-time data streaming. This collaboration aims to address the high operational expenses of Apache Kafka and Pulsar workloads and simplify large-scale deployments.

To explore these industry challenges and solutions, and discover real benefits for your business, experts from Calsoft and StreamNative are joining together for a live webinar on April 9.

As enterprises scale their Kafka workloads, ensuring seamless performance becomes a critical challenge, especially with the growing demands of Gen AI and large-scale IoT deployments. In the real-time AI era, feeding Gen AI models with trusted, high-quality data requires seamless integration between data streaming and lakehouses.

Recognizing these pain points, Calsoft's engineering team benchmarked StreamNative Cloud and AWS MSK across critical metrics such as maximum throughput, latency, and fault tolerance. This study offers data-driven insights to help businesses choose the right cloud-native streaming solution and gain a competitive edge.

Calsoft and StreamNative's combined expertise brings smarter alternatives to improve resource utilization and enhance real-time analytics.

Adopting a leaderless architecture and lakehouse-native storage can significantly reduce inter-zone network costs and storage overhead. This supports real-time and batch analytics without complex ETL, ensuring Gen AI applications access fresh, reliable data while optimizing processing and infrastructure costs.

Industry leaders and tech enthusiasts looking to drive their cloud-native strategy forward and enhance the data streaming capabilities can join the live webinar and gain valuable insights.



“At Calsoft, we have seen real-time data streaming deliver real business value-when backed by the right infrastructure. Our expertise in benchmarking and application modernization ensures scalability and cost-efficiency without compromising performance. Our partnership with StreamNative has reinforced this, allowing us to deliver robust Kafka-compatible solutions that genuinely scale, streamline costs, and support our customers' cloud-native visions-without compromising performance. It's incredibly rewarding to witness enterprises embrace this journey and thrive.”

Vipin Shankar – Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Calsoft Inc.



“We are excited to partner with Calsoft to deliver an end-to-end Kafka-compatible solution that not only simplifies real-time data streaming but also drives significant cost savings for customers operating at scale. Together, we are helping enterprises modernize their data infrastructure without compromising performance or reliability.”

Sijie Guo - Co-Founder & CEO, StreamNative

About Calsoft

Calsoft is a leading technology-first partner providing digital and product engineering services specializing in AI-driven data solutions, cloud-native architectures, and next-generation application modernization. For nearly 3 decades, with deep expertise in AI, ML, data engineering, and intelligent automation, Calsoft enables enterprises and ISVs to accelerate innovation, optimize performance, and scale seamlessly. Our solution accelerators and frameworks augment go-to-market plans and expedite product launches to meet customers.

About StreamNative

StreamNative is a company specializing in cloud-native streaming and messaging solutions, founded by the original creators of Apache Pulsar. They offer a fully managed platform that supports both Apache Pulsar and Kafka, providing businesses with scalable and efficient real-time data streaming capabilities. StreamNative's services are designed to optimize data streaming performance while reducing operational complexities, enabling enterprises to build next-generation applications with enhanced scalability and reliability.

