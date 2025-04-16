403
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon, Civilian Casualty Reported
(MENAFN) Israeli drones executed three airstrikes on Tuesday evening near the village of Ramyeh in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon, as reported by Lebanese officials through a news agency.
The news agency indicated, "Israeli unmanned aircraft launched three successive strikes targeting Wadi al-Mazlam on the outskirts of Ramyeh, located in the central sector of the southern border region," but did not elaborate further on the incidents.
Earlier that day, an Israeli drone was said to have struck a civilian vehicle near Aitaroun, a village situated along Lebanon's southern border, resulting in one fatality and injuries to three others, one of whom is a child. Israel remained silent on these attack reports.
A ceasefire mediated by the U.S. and France between Hezbollah and Israel has been in place since November 27, 2024, bringing an end to more than a year of cross-border conflicts that were ignited by the Gaza war.
Even with the ceasefire in effect, the Israeli military has persisted in conducting sporadic strikes in southern Lebanon, justifying these actions by pointing to "threats" posed by Hezbollah. Additionally, Israel continues to hold positions at five strategic sites along the Lebanese border, extending beyond the February 18 deadline for complete withdrawal.
