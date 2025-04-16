Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPL 2025: Delhi Beat Rajasthan In Super Over Thriller

2025-04-16 02:33:28
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals in a Super Over thriller in the IPL on Wednesday after the match ended in a tie.

The Capitals made 188 for five. In reply, the Royals 188 for four despite needing only nine runs in the final over.

In the Super Over, the Royals managed to score only 11 runs. The Capitals chased that down in just four balls.

