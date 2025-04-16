PSL 2025: My Job Is To Play Aggressive Knocks, Says Qalandars' Zaman

Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars was delighted with his match-winning kncock against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday.

Qalandars claimed a thumping 65-run win over Karachi Kings at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday night with the help of explosive half-centuries from Fakhar Zaman (76 off 47 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (75 off 41 balls).

Chasing 202, Kings were all out for 136 Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rishad Hossain taking three wickets each.

But the star of the show was Zaman who was named man-of-the-match for his magnificent knock at the top order.

“As a opener, whichever opener scores for any team, it increases their chances to win. We thought it's a 170 wicket but credit goes to our bowlers to restrict them,” the Pakistan star said.

“My role has always been of an aggressor no matter which side I play for. It wasn't coming easily on the bat so we planned to build partnership and we thought if we keep wickets in hand, we can make runs in the end.

“After the previous match, I said I wasn't in full flow and I'm not trying to be ungrateful but it's still not full flow and you need time to get back to full form after injury.”

Brief scores:

Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by 65 runs at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Lahore Qalandars 201-6, 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 76, Daryl Mitchell 75; Hasan Ali 4-28)

Karachi Kings 136 all out, 19.1 overs (Khushdil Shah 39, Hasan Ali 27; Rishad Hossain 3-26, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-34)