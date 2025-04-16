Canon Unveils Season 2 Of 'Women Who Empower' With Dubai Business Women Council



New program to focus on accelerating action and building community for women in imaging and print industries Second season of 'Women Who Empower' aligns with the International Women's Day 2025 theme of“Accelerate Action” and UAE's focus on building stronger communities during the“Year of Community.”

Dubai, UAE – Canon Middle East, a leader in imaging solutions, has announced the launch of Season 2 of its successful 'Women Who Empower' campaign, developed in close alignment with the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC). The initiative aims to uplift and support women in the imaging and print industries through comprehensive training programs, mentorship opportunities, and networking events.

The second season of 'Women Who Empower' aligns with the International Women's Day 2025 theme of“Accelerate Action” and the UAE's focus on building stronger communities during the“Year of Community.” The launch ceremony was attended by senior executives from both organizations.

Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director, Canon Middle East and Türkiye, said,“The Women Who Empower initiative embodies Canon's unwavering dedication to diversity, inclusivity, and women's empowerment. Guided by our corporate philosophy of Kyosei, living and working together for the common good, we aim to create opportunities that not only accelerate action but also build stronger, more connected communities. We're proud to build on the success of our first season with an even more comprehensive program designed to accelerate action and foster community among women professionals.”

Season 2 will offer training across three specialized modules:

Photography Module: Led by Jorge Ferrari, a renowned sports, action, and commercial photographer and Canon Ambassador, participants will learn photography fundamentals, visual storytelling techniques, and practical shooting skills.

Content Creation Module: Conducted by Jhon Ruzz Merca, a professional content creator based in Dubai, this module will cover the essentials of visual and video content creation, editing techniques, and content monetization.

Print Module: Directed by Ayman Aly, B2B Marketing Director at Canon Middle East, participants will gain insights into printing business trends, digital printing applications, and entrepreneurial opportunities in the printing industry.

The program, running from April 17to June 16, 2025, includes two theory and two practical sessions for each module, followed by portfolio development opportunities. The initiative will culminate in a closing ceremony where participants will showcase their work and receive recognition for their achievements.

Canon, as a global leader in imaging solutions, will provide resources including state-of-the-art imaging and printing equipment while identifying and equipping participants with expert trainers. At the end of the program, top participants will be rewarded with Canon products and featured on Canon's official platforms, showcasing their talent and creativity to a wider audience. Through Women Who Empower, Canon reinforces its role as a pioneer in imaging solutions while championing women's growth, creativity, and leadership in building stronger communities.