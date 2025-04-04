Video Pro News Weekly

The U.S. dollar takes a major hit as trade tariffs spark capital flight, while global markets feel the ripple effect. Crypto faces a tough battle as Bitcoin struggles below $82K, and oil plummets after a double blow from macroeconomics and OPEC+. Will the Fed tighten its grip, or can markets recover? Tune in for all the latest updates, including crucial inflation data and what's driving the fear in the markets. Don't miss out on this week's financial rollercoaster in Pro News Weekly!

<ul class="wp-block-list"> <li /> 00:10 Dollar </ul> <ul class="wp-block-list"> <li /> 01:12 Indices </ul> <ul class="wp-block-list"> <li /> 02:40 Gold </ul> <ul class="wp-block-list"> <li /> 03:12 Oil </ul> <ul class="wp-block-list"> <li /> 03:56 Crypto </ul> <ul class="wp-block-list"> <li /> 04:54 What's Ahead </ul>