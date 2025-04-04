Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Forbo shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

MEDIA RELEASE

At today's 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Forbo Holding Ltd in Zug, the shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals by a clear majority. Bernhard Merki was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. The dividend of CHF 25 per share will be paid from April 11, 2025. Baar, April 4, 2025 Today's Ordinary General Meeting of Forbo Holding Ltd was attended by 159 shareholders, representing 1,088,983 registered shares or 73.33% of the share capital issued. The shareholders accepted all of the Board of Directors' proposals by a clear majority. They approved the Annual Report, the annual statements, the consolidated financial statements, and the Sustainability Report for the 2024 business year and granted discharge to the responsible governing bodies. They also voted in favor of the proposed distribution of earnings in the form of a dividend of CHF 25 per share. The 2024 Remuneration Report was approved by a majority in a consultative vote. The Ordinary General Meeting approved by a large majority the maximum total remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026, the maximum fixed remuneration of the Executive Board for 2026, the short-term variable remuneration of the Executive Board for 2024, and the maximum long-term equity participation of the Executive Board for 2025. With the exception of This E. Schneider, who did not stand for re-election as a member and Chairman after 21 years of successful service on the Forbo Board of Directors, all previous members of the Board of Directors were confirmed in office. This E. Schneider has been a member of the Board since 2004 and until the end of 2013 was Delegate of the Board of Directors in his role as CEO of the Forbo Group.

With his strategic expertise, in-depth understanding of corporate and financial processes, and extensive professional experience, he has played a key role in shaping the Forbo Group for two decades. When he started as CEO, he confidently steered the company through turbulent times. Under his leadership, the Group developed an integrated corporate strategy under a strong, unified Forbo brand. The Board of Directors would like to express its deepest thanks to him for his outstanding commitment and for his trusting cooperation and wishes him all the best for the future. Bernhard Merki – a member of the Board of Directors since April 2024 – was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors for one term of office by an overwhelming majority. The current members of the Board of Directors – Michael Pieper, Claudia Coninx-Kaczynski, Jörg Kampmeyer, Dr. Eveline Saupper, and Vincent Studer – were re-elected as members for another one-year term. The current members of the remuneration committee – Claudia Coninx-Kaczynski, Bernhard Merki, and Michael Pieper – were re-elected for a further year. Lastly, the shareholders have extended the mandate of KPMG Ltd as auditors for a further year. René Peyer was also re-elected as the independent proxy. MEDIA RELEASE (PDF FILE) Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as belts for power transmission and lightweight conveyor technology. For its clients, the company offers tailored solutions that stand out for their functionality, quality, design, and sustainability.



The sustainable manufacture of environmentally friendly products has long been an integral part of the strategy. Forbo's linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. Linoleum is biodegradable and climate-positive (cradle to gate), without offsetting. For its manufacture of heterogenous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses the latest generation of phthalate-free plasticizers. The BioBelt is a conveyor belt consisting of at least 20% renewable raw materials. The AmpMiser conveyor belt allows savings in energy of up to 50%.



The company employs about 5,100 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 47 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,122.0 million in the 2024 business year. The company is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland.

