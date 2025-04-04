Samsung Electronics MENA Selects Channelengine To Power Marketplace Growth And Automation Across The Region

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Samsung, a global technology leader, has long been at the forefront of innovation, delivering cutting-edge products and solutions to consumers worldwide. To further strengthen its marketplace presence and optimize integration with leading e-commerce platforms, Samsung selected ChannelEngine as its preferred integration partner. With a local presence in MENA and direct API integrations with Noon and other key regional marketplaces, ChannelEngine is uniquely positioned to support Samsung's digital growth strategy.

With ChannelEngine's advanced marketplace technology, Samsung MENA will seamlessly integrate its product catalog into key marketplaces, eliminating inefficiencies caused by manual processes. This integration will allow Samsung to maintain brand control, optimize product listings, and synchronize inventory, pricing, and order management across multiple marketplaces. By automating these processes, Samsung can improve operational efficiency, focus on scaling its marketplace business and increase revenue.

Niels Floors, VP of Strategic Development and Regional Lead at ChannelEngine, commented :

"Samsung is an industry giant with an ambitious e-commerce strategy, and we are excited to help them take their marketplace operations to the next level. Our local expertise in MENA, combined with our seamless integration capabilities, ensure Samsung can navigate the complexities of marketplace selling while optimizing their presence and revenue across leading platforms.

"As a leading technology company, Samsung is committed to delivering exceptional user experiences across all touchpoints, including our marketplace operations," added Sabrina Wurfel, Director of D2C at Samsung Electronics MENA, " By collaborating with ChannelEngine, we can seamlessly integrate with key marketplaces, optimize stock updates, reduce complexities associated with multi-platform management, and ensure a more cohesive eCommerce strategy. This partnership enables us to expand our presence across key markets in MENA, providing our consumers with a seamless and efficient shopping experience. Additionally, it allows us to combine our shared strengths and expertise to drive growth and innovation in the region."

By leveraging ChannelEngine's expertise, Samsung Electronics MENA is enhancing its marketplace presence in key markets across the region. Through this integration, Samsung aims to increase its revenue across B2C marketplaces while optimizing operations across multi-country and multi-marketplace environments.

About ChannelEngine

ChannelEngine connects brands and retailers to over 950 marketplaces worldwide, offering a single platform to manage your product data, inventory, orders, and pricing across all online channels. With smart automation and seamless integration, we enable you to sell more, grow faster, and stay in control. Our scalable and reliable platform keeps your operations running smoothly, ensuring long-term success as your business grows. Headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, with global offices in New York, Berlin, Paris, and Singapore, we guide leading brands like Unilever, Bugaboo, Petrol Industries, and Sonos on their marketplace expansion.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at samsung.

Media Contact

Stephen Meade, [email protected]

Ronjini Joshua, [email protected] , 949-295-9779

SOURCE ChannelEngine