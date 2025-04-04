403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany’s AfD gains more popularity
(MENAFN) Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has reached a record high in public support, according to a recent poll by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA). The poll shows that the AfD now has 23.5% support, only 3.5% behind the leading conservative alliance of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), which stands at 27%. This marks a 1.5% drop for the CDU/CSU since their victory in the February 23 general election.
Hermann Binkert, head of INSA, noted that this is the highest support ever recorded for the AfD in their opinion trend. Since the election, the AfD has gained nearly three points in popularity. While the CDU/CSU's combined support remains ahead, with CDU at 21% and CSU at 7%, the AfD's surge has put it in a strong second place, ahead of the SPD, which performed poorly in the election with just 16.4% of the vote.
INSA's polling data indicates that the AfD could potentially reach 30.5% in support, while the CDU/CSU could still reach 42%, and the SPD could rise to 39.5%. Despite its growing popularity, the AfD remains excluded from coalition talks and is frequently labeled as a 'far-right' party by both officials and the media.
Hermann Binkert, head of INSA, noted that this is the highest support ever recorded for the AfD in their opinion trend. Since the election, the AfD has gained nearly three points in popularity. While the CDU/CSU's combined support remains ahead, with CDU at 21% and CSU at 7%, the AfD's surge has put it in a strong second place, ahead of the SPD, which performed poorly in the election with just 16.4% of the vote.
INSA's polling data indicates that the AfD could potentially reach 30.5% in support, while the CDU/CSU could still reach 42%, and the SPD could rise to 39.5%. Despite its growing popularity, the AfD remains excluded from coalition talks and is frequently labeled as a 'far-right' party by both officials and the media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment