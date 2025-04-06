Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gulf Beach Games Begins In Muscat

2025-04-06 11:01:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The third edition of the Gulf Beach Games kicked off in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Saturday. The Games will continue until Friday and will see the participation of more than 300 athletes representing the six Gulf countries: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, and Bahrain.


The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Thani bin Abdulrahman al-Kuwari, Second Vice-President of the Qatar Olympic Committee; Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain, Secretary-General, Qatar Olympic Committee; Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid al-Thani, Director of the Sports Sector. Qatar's flag was carried at the opening ceremony by national beach volleyball player Cherif Younousse.


The ceremony, held at the Lake Theatre in Qurum Natural Park, featured artistic and theatrical performances that highlighted Omani and Gulf cultural identity and embodied the spirit and sporting values ​​of the tournament. The competitions of the 3rd Gulf Games“Muscat 2025” include eight disciplines: beach soccer, beach handball, beach volleyball, athletics, sailing, open water swimming, air sports (paragliding), and equestrian (tent-picking).


Qatar will be represented by 18 athletes competing in five sports: beach volleyball, athletics, sailing, open water swimming, and equestrian (tent-picking).

