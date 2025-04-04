Advanced Solution And Royal Wound X Announce Exclusive Distribution Partnership For Abiomend X Plus

Compassion | Innovation | Trust

Advanced Solution & Royal Wound X formed an exclusive partnership to commercialize AbioMend X Plus, a crosslinked amniotic graft for chronic and complex wounds.

CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Solution , a recognized leader in the wound care and regenerative medicine space, is proud to announce an exclusive distribution partnership with Royal Wound X to commercialize AbioMend X Plus -an advanced, single-layer, crosslinked, chorion-free amniotic allograft designed to accelerate wound healing and tissue regeneration.AbioMend X Plus represents the next generation in biologic wound care. Engineered through a proprietary crosslinking process, it delivers superior structural integrity compared to non-crosslinked grafts, providing healthcare professionals with a powerful, reliable solution for treating complex and chronic wounds."This partnership is a major milestone in our mission to deliver the most effective and innovative solutions in wound care," said Taylor Saffire, Chief Commercial Officer at Advanced Solution. "We've worked closely with Royal Wound X over the years, and we're excited to bring AbioMend X Plus to providers and patients who need it most."Advanced Solution has long been a trusted partner for market-leading manufacturing companies seeking to commercialize cutting-edge wound care and regenerative technologies on a national stage. Their proven internal infrastructure and operational integrity-driven by CEO & Founder, Luke Etter, and Chief Operating Officer & Co-owner, Jonathan Sharp-have positioned the company as a premier distribution engine for biologics and medtech innovation across the U.S.As the exclusive distributor, Advanced Solution will ensure AbioMend X Plus is available through a trusted national network of healthcare professionals and institutions. This initiative will be a top priority for Advanced Solution throughout Q2 and Q3, with focused efforts to drive brand recognition, expand provider access, and generate clinical data supporting the product's efficacy in real-world applications.To learn more about AbioMend X Plus or explore distribution opportunities, visit

