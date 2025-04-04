Bizclik Media Launches April Editions Of Sustainability Magazine And Energy Digital

The April editions showcase exclusive insights from global sustainability and energy leaders at Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Mars, Google, IndianOil, and more-highlighting innovations in AI, hydrogen, climate tech, and net-zero transformation.

LONDON, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing B2B digital media company, has released the April 2025 editions of Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital Magazine . These publications continue to lead the conversation across sustainability, ESG, and energy, offering high-level interviews, industry trend analysis, and practical insights from influential global leaders.

Sustainability Magazine – April 2025 Edition

This edition shines a light on the technologies, strategies and changemakers shaping a sustainable future-from climate innovation and AI-ready infrastructure to regenerative supply chains.

Cover Feature: Kathleen (Katie) McGinty , VP & Chief Sustainability Officer at Johnson Controls , reflects on a career at the forefront of sustainability across public and private sectors.

Key Interviews & Features:



Mars – Nici Bush , Chief Innovation, Science & Tech Officer, on R&D's role in Net Zero

Keppel DC REIT – Gary Watson on scaling green data infrastructure in Ireland

Seven Up Bottling Company – Vasco Gonçalves and Ibidapo Ibrahim on AI-led operational sustainability

metrobloks – CEO Ernest Popescu on building future-ready data centres

Forest Stewardship Council – Supporting responsible forestry at a global scale

Top 10 Breakthrough Sustainable Innovations – From dissolvable plastics to sustainable aviation fuel

Event Highlight: Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Insights and interviews from speakers including Alexandra Hammond (NHS England) , Tom Byrne (British Airways) , Hilary Tam (AWS) , Gerard Gallagher (EY) , and Joe Murphy (The Ellen MacArthur Foundation) Also Featuring:

Sustainability leadership at IBM , Nokia , SAP , and Tate & Lyle

Energy Digital – April 2025 Edition

This edition dives deep into the technologies and people shaping the next era of global energy-hydrogen, AI, DERMS, and climate-aligned innovation.

Cover Feature: Extreme H World Cup

Explore how FIA's Extreme H is taking hydrogen power to the edge-combining racing, remote conditions and next-gen sustainability.

Key Interviews & Features:



Philippe Arsonneau , SVP at Schneider Electric , on AI and DERMS modernising the grid

Google – How AI and ML are supporting large-scale climate action

IndianOil – Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney on balancing fossil fuels with Net Zero ambition

Top 10 Women in Energy – Celebrating leadership at bp , Shell , Oxy , Vestas and more Event Highlight: Sustainability LIVE – Net Zero

Exclusive event coverage and insights from BizClik's flagship sustainability conference

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

