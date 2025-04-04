MENAFN - PR Newswire) Professor Stoddart worked with Dr. Limketkai for many years as he was doing his PhD research at MIT, before he was hand-selected as Professor Stoddart's first employee in 2015 to define applications to democratize and share his groundbreaking Organic Super Molecular Vessel (OSMVTM) innovation, the Technology that fuels all Noble Panacea products.

Dr. Limketkai first met Professor Stoddart while working in his laboratory as an R&D scientist specializing in nanomaterial research. It was Professor Stoddart who introduced Dr. Limketkai to supramolecular chemistry and while training at his lab under Sir Fraser's mentorship, they built a partnership helping to develop and share Professor Stoddart's breakthrough OSMVTM with the world. When Professor Stoddart launched the Noble Panacea brand in 2019 he understood that the OSMVTM Technology could transform the beauty sector.

Dr. Limketkai has noted:

"The OSMVTM Technology is an unparalleled delivery system that has redefined the skincare industry. This breakthrough innovation orchestrates the precise release of each potent active ingredient at the optimal moment, seamlessly synchronizing with the skin's natural rhythm to deliver high-performance results. A true fusion of cutting-edge deep-tech science and skincare, our technology ensures an elevated skincare experience like never before."

- Dr. Benjie Limketkai

"When I embarked on the journey of co-creating Noble Panacea in 2018, one of the first individuals I had the privilege of meeting at Northwestern University was Sir Fraser Stoddart, alongside Dr. Benjie Limketkai. From the outset, we recognized the immense potential of our collaboration. Dr. Limketkai, an MIT PhD, has been instrumental in leading the pioneering mission to commercialize OSMVTM for the first time. Since the groundbreaking launch at Met in 2019, he has overseen our R&D efforts with remarkable expertise and dedication. His ability to demystify complex scientific concepts and communicate them with clarity to diverse audiences has been invaluable.

As a Deep-Tech organization, Noble Panacea requires visionary leadership in technology, and Dr. Limketkai was the natural choice for the role of Chief Technology Officer. I look forward to carrying forward Sir Fraser Stoddart's legacy within Dr. Limketkai's leadership, a vision we have consistently shared and will continue to uphold."

- Céline Talabaza,

Noble Panacea Co-Creator & CEO

Dr. Limketkai is prized with building the brand alongside Professor Stoddart from the ground up, hiring research scientists to work on the skincare formulations at the brand's own private lab in Irvine, California, something not typically seen within cosmetic formulation companies.

Stationed at the Noble Panacea lab, Dr. Limketkai's contributions to the brand are exponential, including:



Evolution of OSMVTM structures

Discovering new trigger release factors for ingredients (water concentration, pH level, enzyme in the skin, light, etc)

The release of ingredients matched in sync with the skin's overnight biorhythm on The Exceptional Chronobiology Sleep Mask

Combining humectants in oils with The Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil Enabling UV exposure to trigger the release of antioxidant algae to protect the skin in The Energist Multi-Defense Cream SPF 50

Additionally, Dr. Limktetkai has been involved in the wider evolution of the OSMVTM across other technologies. At the same time as the launch of Noble Panacea, Professor Stoddart and Dr. Limketkai began to work on another project linked to the environment and clean energy, an area of importance to both, including the inclusiveness and access to education for the most disadvantaged. Noble Panacea looks forward to continuing Professor Stoddart's legacy under the leadership of Dr. Limketkai as he continues the advancements and development of the OSMVTM Technology, a true gift from Professor Sir Fraser Stoddart.

