Hartford Technology Rentals Expands To Orlando To Meet Rising Demand For In-Person Corporate Events

ORLANDO, Fla., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartford Technology Rental Company (HTR), a leader in technology rentals for corporate events, is proud to announce the launch of its latest rental distribution hub in Orlando, Florida . As remote work continues to shape the business landscape, the need for in-person conferences, trade shows, and team-building events has surged. Companies are actively seeking opportunities to reconnect their workforce, and Orlando has emerged as a prime destination for these gatherings.

The Shift Back to In-Person Engagement

The rise of remote and hybrid work has increased demand for face-to-face interaction. While virtual meetings remain useful, businesses recognize that in-person collaboration fosters stronger relationships and engagement. Conferences and industry gatherings offer critical opportunities for teams to strategize in ways virtual platforms cannot replicate.

"As more companies embrace remote work, they are realizing the importance of bringing employees together," said Rob Large, General Manager - Orlando, at Hartford Technology Rental Company. "Orlando has become a hub for corporate events, and our new location ensures businesses have access to state-of-the-art technology solutions to make these experiences seamless.

Orlando: A Booming Hub for Corporate Events

Orlando has become a premier destination for corporate conferences and trade shows. Known for its event venues, warm weather, and entertainment scene, the city offers an ideal setting for businesses that blend work with leisure.

Key factors driving Orlando's corporate event growth include:



Proximity to major convention centers, such as the Orange County Convention Center

Top-tier hotels and resorts offering business-friendly accommodations Family-friendly attractions make it an attractive destination for employees to combine work and travel

Reports show that companies hosting events in family-friendly destinations see higher participation and engagement. Orlando's appeal as a corporate event hub continues to grow, making it a strategic location for Hartford Technology Rental Company's expansion.

State-of-the-Art Technology Solutions in Orlando

Hartford Technology Rental Company's new Orlando hub at 9535 Satellite Blvd supports the increasing demand for high-quality technology rentals. The facility provides businesses with essential AV, IT, and event technology rental solutions , including:



Premium audio equipment

Touchscreen displays and interactive kiosks

Laptops, tablets, and mobile device rentals Projection and video equipment

With proximity to major event venues , HTR's Orlando location ensures fast delivery and responsive support, helping companies execute flawless corporate gatherings.

About Hartford Technology Rentals

Hartford Technology Rentals is a nationwide provider of technology rentals for corporate events, trade shows, and business solutions . With a vast inventory of cutting-edge equipment and a reputation for exceptional service, HTR partners with businesses to ensure seamless event execution . For more information, visit .

