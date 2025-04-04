TJC Celebrates 19 Years Of Sparkle, Style, And Social Impact

TJC LOGO

- Deepak Mishra, Managing Director of TJCLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This month, Shop TJC proudly celebrates 19 incredible years of bringing joy, sparkle, and standout value to homes across the UK. From humble beginnings in Teddington in 2006, to delivering over 42 million meals through its 'Your Purchase Feeds ' initiative, TJC has always put its customers and community at the heart of everything it does.Over nearly two decades, TJC has grown far beyond its roots as The Jewellery Channel. In 2010, it introduced fashion, beauty, and lifestyle ranges, opening up a world of inspiration for savvy shoppers. The One for One programme launched in 2015 has since blossomed into a global force for good, providing essential meals to those in need with every purchase.From a brand-new studio in 2018 to the introduction of TJC Plus delivery in 2020, and even whisking customers away to India in 2024, the journey has been one of innovation, adventure, and connection. In November 2023, TJC launched its Facebook VIP Group, bringing customers even closer to the brand they love.To mark this 19-year milestone, TJC hosted its first-ever Gemstone Discovery Workshop earlier this year – a shining example of how the brand continues to evolve while keeping its loyal customers at the heart of every experience.“We're so proud of how far we've come,” says Deepak Mishra, Managing Director at TJC.“From launching with jewellery to now being a go-to for everything from fashion to beauty and beyond – it's all been made possible thanks to our wonderful customers.”With a sparkling history and an even brighter future ahead, TJC is excited to continue its mission of delivering style, value, and heart to every home.About TJC:Located in the heart of London, Shop TJC Ltd. (TJC) is a premier destination for shoppers seeking high-quality jewellery, beauty products, and other lifestyle accessories. A proud subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), TJC boasts an impressive direct-to-consumer model, with live television shows broadcasting 24/7 to approximately 25 million UK households. Since its inception in 2006, TJC has been dedicated to offering exceptional value and quality, ensuring customers enjoy a unique and engaging shopping experience. For more details, visit or explore our interactive app available on iTunes, Google Play, and many other streaming platforms.

