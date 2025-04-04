Cloud Point Of Sale (Pos) Market Report 2025-2029 & 2034 | From $8.37 Billion To $20.67 Billion: The Exponential Rise Of The Cloud Pos Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presents Detailed Analysis of Key Players PAR Technology Corp., Cegid Group, Celerant Technology, Clover Network, and Square Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cloud point of sale (PoS) market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $6.9 billion in 2024 to $8.37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift to cloud computing, mobile commerce and omnichannel retailing, cost efficiency and scalability, rapid deployment and updates, integration with other cloud services. This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the cloud point of sale (PoS) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The cloud point of sale (PoS) market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing emphasis on data security and privacy, mobile payments and contactless transactions, scalability and flexibility for business growth, integration with e-commerce platforms, and global expansion of businesses. Major trends in the forecast period include real-time analytics and reporting, customization and configurability, customer engagement features, sustainability initiatives, and edge computing for in-store processing. Report Scope Markets Covered:

1) by Component: Solution; Services

2) by Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

3) by Application: Retail & E-Commerce; Restaurant; Hospitality; Transportation & Logistics; Entertainment & Media; Healthcare; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) by Solution: PoS Software; Payment Processing Solutions; Inventory Management Software; Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Tools; Reporting and Analytics Solutions;

2) by Services: Implementation Services; Training and Support Services; Maintenance and Upgrades; Consulting Services

Key Companies Profiled: PAR Technology Corp.; Cegid Group; Celerant Technology; Clover Network Inc.; Square Inc.

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis. All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $20.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Characteristics

3. Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Trends and Strategies

4. Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market

5. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Total Addressable Market (TAM)

6. Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Solution Services

6.2. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

6.3. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Retail & E-Commerce

Restaurant

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Entertainment & Media

Healthcare Other Applications

6.4. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



PoS Software

Payment Processing Solutions

Inventory Management Software

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Tools Reporting and Analytics Solutions

6.5. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Implementation Services

Training and Support Services

Maintenance and Upgrades Consulting Services

7. Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Major Companies Featured in this Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Report



PAR Technology Corp.

Cegid Group

Celerant Technology

Clover network Inc.

Square Inc.

Toast Inc.

Lightspeed PoS Inc.

Revel Systems Inc.

ShopKeep

Vend Limited

TouchBistro Inc.

Upserve Inc.

NCR Corporation

Heartland Payment Systems LLC

Shopify Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Inc.

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

First Data Corporation

Global Payments Inc.

Ingenico Group

Verifone Inc.

Adyen N.V.

Worldpay Inc.

Fiserv Inc. Elavon Inc.

