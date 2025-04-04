Renowned American Concert Pianist & Entertainer Peter Simon To Tour Israel With Free Performances In May 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to his performances, including one at The "Museum of Tolerance" in Jerusalem, Simon will be donating two grand pianos to communities in need of cultural and emotional restoration. One piano will go to, a small community in the Golan Heights. The second will be donated to, a kibbutz near the Gaza border that was devastated in the October 7 attacks by Hamas. Many residents of Nahal Oz are currently living in temporary housing at a nearby hotel, where Simon will give a private concert. The piano will be installed in one of the new buildings being rebuilt, symbolizing hope and resilience.

Simon's performances blend classical masterworks , storytelling, and humor, creating a welcoming and inspiring experience for audiences of all backgrounds. His ability to connect with listeners of all ages has earned him global acclaim, from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo .

A native of Denver, Colorado, Peter Simon has performed throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, Scandinavia, New Zealand, Australia, and Israel . His prestigious appearances include Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, and he is widely praised for his warm presence and expressive artistry.

Simon is also a passionate educator and arts advocate. With degrees in Philosophy and Music , and experience as a university professor , he believes classical music should be accessible to everyone. His commitment to outreach includes hundreds of school visits across the U.S., where he introduces children to music through live performance and humor.

His performances have earned glowing praise:

"Simon is well on his way toward filling the shoes of another Old Master Victor Borge... an engaging personality, excellent raconteur, and a much better pianist than his shtick would have us believe." - New York Concert Review

"Enchanted and bedazzled those in attendance with his charm and musicianship." - The Sun, San Bernardino, CA

"An unforgettable evening of fine entertainment." - OK Mozart Festival

"Huge variety of non-stop family-style entertainment." - Nelson, New Zealand

"Performed in 13 different cities across Japan with notable success, combining music and humor." - Gekkan Piano Magazine

Peter Simon's May 2025 Israel tour will include stops in major cities and small towns, offering the healing gift of music at no cost.

