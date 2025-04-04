Hema Malini Reveals Manoj Kumar Was 'Truly Unique In His Approach To Film Making'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Flipping some pages from her work diaries with legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, Hema Malini claimed that he was 'truly unique in his approach to filmmaking'.

Dropping some throwback pictures with 'Bharat Kumar' on her Instagram handle, Hema shared that she has the fortune of collaborating with Manoj Kumar in 4 projects - 'Sanyasi', 'Dus Numbri', 'Kranti', and 'Santosh'.

"Manoj Kumar is no more. Wonderful, warm, friendly person with whom I had the opportunity to work in 4 big films all under his direction - Sanyasi, Dus Numbri, Kranti, and Santosh. Evergreen movies all made with a unique touch of inimitable class," the actress and politician wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Hema disclosed that Manoj Kumar was extremely fond of her and took great care to get the best angles in all the scenes.

She added, "Those days the directors were passionate about their work and each left indelible memories behind. Manoj Kumar, known as Bharat for the touch of patriotism in all his movies, was truly unique in his approach to filmmaking. He was very fond of me and took great care to get the best angles in all the scenes. His films had mass appeal - they were aesthetic, interesting with excellent narratives and dialogues that people loved."

Looking back at the good old days, Hema said that she enjoyed a personal equation with both Manoj Kumar and Shashi Kapoor as they were her neighbors from across the street.

Acknowledging the incredible legacy left behind by Manoj Kumar, Hema concluded saying, "With a deep sigh, I can only say“Those were the days” when wonderful directors made fabulous films that can never get outdated. Manoj Kumar has his unique place amongst them. Farewell dear friend!"

Manoj Kumar breathed his last on Friday at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.