Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order To Mark 190Th Anniversary Of Seyid Azim Shirvani

President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order To Mark 190Th Anniversary Of Seyid Azim Shirvani


2025-04-04 07:07:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to celebrate the 190th anniversary of Seyid Azim Shirvani.

According to the order, the year 2025 marks the 190th anniversary of the prominent Azerbaijani poet and educator. The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, has been tasked with drafting and implementing an action plan to commemorate the anniversary of the outstanding poet, Seyid Azim Shirvani.

MENAFN04042025000195011045ID1109390428

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search