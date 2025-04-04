AI Integration Planned For ASAN Service Centers By 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In the coming years, efforts will be made to modernize ASAN service centers and integrate artificial intelligence into their operations.

Azernews reports that this announcement was made by Murad Fatullayev, Deputy Director of the Labor Relations Monitoring Center at the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President, during the presentation of the ASAN Service public data portal.

Fatullayev emphasized that one of the main objectives is to incorporate artificial intelligence into the agency's operations by 2026.