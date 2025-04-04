Hiring slowed to the smallest level of gains since July, with trade and transportation, health care and education, and information showing job losses. Small business employment also fell. For job-changers, year-over-year pay gains slowed slightly, from 6.8 percent in January to 6.7 percent. Pay gains for job-stayers were flat at 4.7 percent."Consumers' expectations were especially gloomy, with pessimism about future business conditions deepening and confidence about future employment prospects falling to a 12-year low. Meanwhile, consumers' optimism about future income-which had held up quite strongly in the past few months-largely vanished...," said Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist, Global Indicators at The Conference Board.The round, led by Paradigm with participation from Consensys, QuantumLight, Yolo Investments, and others, was secured using PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin, setting a historical precedent for stablecoin funding. With payments and stablecoins widely seen as the biggest catalyst for crypto's mass adoption, the funds set the company up for sustained dominance in the industry's most promising sector.The Detroit-based fintech entered into an agreement to purchase Redfin, a leading digital real estate brokerage, in an all-stock transaction for a value of $12.50 per Redfin share, or $1.75 billion of equity value. Rocket will also end its "Up-C" structure to simplify its organizational and capital structure.Rocket Companies also announced a definitive agreement to acquire Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in an all-stock transaction for $9.4 billion in equity value, based on an 11.0x exchange ratio. With this acquisition, Rocket will bring its industry-leading mortgage recapture capabilities to a combined servicing book of $2.1 trillion across 10 million clients, representing one in every six mortgages in America."We expect the recent pullback in mortgage rates will provide a small boost to home sales this year," said Mark Palim, Fannie Mae Senior Vice President and Chief Economist. "While our latest forecast calls for a period of modestly slower economic growth, historically, interest rates have been the most important driver of home sales. We think mortgage rates will move even lower within the next quarter and ultimately close the year at approximately 6.3 percent..."Ramp AI is enabling the shift from managed financial software to truly autonomous financial operations. With over 30,000 customers less than 5 years after launching its first product, Ramp plans to accelerate product development in 2025, with a focus on expanding its AI capabilities and launching new product lines.The prestigious list honors top business leaders who challenge the status quo and tackle some of the world's most pressing issues. Under Liz's leadership, Financial Finesse's market-leading safe and responsible AI won 8 tech awards in 2024 alone, including recognition for Aimee, an AI-powered financial coach that leverages the AI technology behind ChatGPT to offer instant, guaranteed-accurate answers to any financial or benefits questions.Spirit Airlines exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy, completing a consensual, deleveraging transaction that equitizes approximately $795 million of funded debt. As part of the restructuring, the company has also received a $350 million equity investment from existing investors to support Spirit's future initiatives, including investments to provide Guests with enhanced travel experiences and greater value.The AI startup filed for its IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, listing shares of its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CRWV." CoreWeave's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing.

Among the finance news that was distributed in March, the PR Newswire team was able spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.



AI Agents: Let's just say we've come a long way since Clippy. As the AI revolution accelerates, banks and financial institutions are investing in AI agents to serve customers, fight financial crime and perform complicated tasks with little to no human oversight. In March, we saw Deloitte , EY and Cognizant launch AI agents built on NVIDIA, the leader in AI computing, to help their clients automate tasks and save money. Although NVIDIA is attracting enterprise businesses, Qualtrics found that many executives are still hesitant to spend large amounts on agentic AI.

Crypto's Come-up: In March, the U.S. government officially recognized Bitcoin as a reserve asset and established the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. According to independent brokerage firm FBS , President Trump's support for cryptocurrency has inspired investor confidence and marks a new era in digital currency. Announced over PR Newswire , the president's family started their own bitcoin mining company, American Bitcoin Corporation, and the president launched his own meme coin, $Trump, hosted on the Solana blockchain. Unfamiliar with all the crypto terminology? LearnBitcoin's recently published glossary can help. Eye-catching Economic Surveys: Economic uncertainty and discontent was measured by several surveys seen on PR Newswire in March. A Debt survey found that 44% of Americans said inflation has caused them to carry larger credit card balances and Northwestern Mutual found that inflation is still Americans' top concern, with many doubting their income will keep up. As tariffs take effect, National Business Capital predicts certain industries will feel the effects more than others. Tax returns will provide some consumers relief, with 51% of Americans identifying their tax refund as a financial necessity, according to Trustpilot .

SOURCE PR Newswire