Medland Orthodontics Welcomes New Specialists To Supercharge Upper Coomera Practice

Exterior of Medland Orthodontics' New Upper Coomera Practice

Specialist Orthodontist, Dr Laura Truong of Medland Orthodontics

Specialist Orthodontist, Dr Keith Chan of Medland Orthodontics

Leading Orthodontic brand, Medland Orthodontics, bolsters specialist team with two new orthodontists to support Senior Orthodontist, Dr Will Luong, at Coomera.

- Dr Laura TruongGOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medland Orthodontics, one of South East Queensland's most trusted names in orthodontic care, has welcomed two new specialist orthodontists-Dr Keith Chan and Dr Laura Truong-who will support senior orthodontist, Dr Will Luong, at the organisation's newly opened state-of-the-art practice in Upper Coomera.The new facility, which officially opened its doors in late March, marks the third practice for Medland Orthodontics, joining its long-established locations in Benowa and Robina. With the growing demand for orthodontic services in the northern Gold Coast region, the expansion aims to provide greater access to affordable, high-quality treatment for local families.Dr Keith and Dr Laura bring extensive experience and a shared commitment to delivering compassionate, patient-first care. Both specialists completed their advanced orthodontic training at the University of Queensland and are passionate about making treatment accessible, effective, and tailored to each individual.“Medland Orthodontics has been delivering outstanding results for more than 35 years, and it's exciting to now be part of that legacy,” said Dr Keith.“The new Upper Coomera practice gives us the space and resources to provide even better access to orthodontic care for families across the northern Gold Coast.”Dr Laura Truong, who has a keen interest in accessible orthodontics, added,“A beautiful smile can have such a profound impact on someone's life. We want to make that transformation as accessible and supportive as possible. This new practice really helps us do that, thanks to its modern design, advanced technology, and a strong focus on affordability and service.”Located just off Days Road with ample free patient parking, the Upper Coomera practice has been purpose-built to serve up to 14 patients at any one time-a 40% increase in capacity compared to Medland other locations. The practice features the latest in orthodontic technology, including 3D digital scanning, AI-assisted design, and digital patient monitoring systems, allowing for more precise, streamlined, and comfortable treatments.Supporting the new specialists is Dr Will Luong, Senior Orthodontist at Medland Orthodontics and a key leader in the development of the Upper Coomera practice. He believes the new facility sets a benchmark for patient care in the region.“Our vision for this practice was clear: to build a world-class orthodontic facility that raises the standard of care and access for the local community,” Dr Will said.“We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved here-from the technology to the patient experience, everything has been designed with comfort, results, and affordability in mind.”He praised Dr Keith and Dr Laura for their commitment to the practice's values.“They're both exceptionally skilled and compassionate. Our patients are in very good hands.”The new practice offers a full range of orthodontic treatments for children, teenagers, and adults. Traditional metal braces remain a popular and effective option for addressing issues such as crowding, bite correction, and jaw misalignment. The practice also provides clear ceramic braces, for patients seeking a more subtle appearance. New patients are now able to book an appointment online for the Upper Coomera practice via the Medland Orthodontics website.For those looking for a nearly invisible solution, Invisalign clear aligners are also available. These custom-moulded, removable trays offer patients a discreet and flexible alternative to fixed appliances, particularly appealing to teenagers and adults with active lifestyles.“We always take time to explore every patient's needs and lifestyle before recommending a treatment path,” said Dr Laura.“Whether it's traditional braces or Invisalign, our focus is on providing care that fits our patients-not the other way around.”All treatment plans are developed using advanced digital tools that allow patients to visualise their results and monitor progress with incredible precision. This level of personalisation not only improves treatment outcomes but also reduces the need for frequent in-practice visits-an added convenience for busy families.In keeping with its strong commitment to community support, Medland Orthodontics will also extend its School Support Programme to schools across the Upper Coomera area. The initiative provides financial sponsorships, educational resources, and fundraising support for local primary and secondary schools.“We believe in supporting the community that supports us,” said Dr Keith“Through our School Support Programme, we're helping to build healthier, more confident futures for young people-not just through orthodontic care, but also through education and involvement.”Founded in 1990, Medland Orthodontics has long been recognised for its clinical excellence, personalised approach, and consistent patient results. The Upper Coomera opening marks a new chapter in the organisation's mission to make expert care more accessible to Queensland families.Appointments at the new practice are now open, with free initial consultations available . Patients can meet the team, learn about their treatment options, and begin their smile journey in a modern, welcoming space built for comfort and care.“Whether it's your child's first orthodontic visit or you're an adult ready to start your own smile journey, we're here to help,” said Dr Will.“This clinic is more than just bricks and mortar-it's a commitment to better care, better service, and better outcomes for every patient who walks through our doors.”

