Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Cannot Be Restarted Under Occupation Energoatom

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom has deemed it impossible for Russia to restart operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) while it remains under occupation, citing serious safety violations and technical degradation.

The company said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

According to the statement, any discussions about restarting the plant under Russian control violate international nuclear and radiation safety standards. The only legitimate operator of the ZNPP is Energoatom, and only Ukrainian specialists have the necessary expertise and authority to manage the facility.

Energoatom stressed that the plant's current technical condition, coupled with the occupation, makes its restart technically impossible. The prolonged lack of maintenance, disruption of repair schedules, absence of original spare parts, and inability to conduct full inspections have critically compromised its safety systems.

Additionally, the presence of armed forces and military equipment on-site, along with the continued militarization of the surrounding area, further escalates the risk of a nuclear disaster.

Another alarming factor is the restricted access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, preventing an objective assessment of the plant's safety status.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has previously stated that restoring all six reactors at ZNPP to full operation could take over a year or more.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned Russia's attempts to legitimize its illegal control over the facility and has urged the IAEA to increase pressure on Moscow to ensure the plant's return to Ukraine's control.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov