Ministry Of Education Provides Inclusive Education To Students With ASD

DOHA: On World Autism Awareness Day, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education reaffirmed its commitment to empowering students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) through inclusive education that opens their horizons and specialised programmes that enhance their abilities.

Every year on April 2, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education celebrates World Autism Awareness Day, lighting its building in blue as a symbol of awareness. The event also includes workshops and lectures that support the community's understanding of the needs of this group, said the Ministry on X platform.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has made efforts to support students with Autism Spectrum Disorder by providing educational and rehabilitation programmes (physical and occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and behaviour modification).

Other efforts include developing life skills and providing psychological support for students and their families, comprehensive assessments of students in cooperation with the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute, and early intervention programs in kindergartens, Al-Hidaya schools, and integration schools under the supervision of specialists.

Specialised schools offer safe, limited-capacity classrooms, sensory rooms to address learning difficulties, and a variety of therapeutic services.

Educational and behavioural programmes such as the PAES program, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), and the PECS communication program, as well as TECC to organize the student's environment and develop individual educational plans tailored to their abilities.

Family support includes family counseling, awareness workshops, and family participation in individual educational plans.

Under social support, students are involved in activities and competitions appropriate to their abilities (such as the“My Disability Is the Secret of My Talent” competition), to ensure their integration and showcase their talents.

Regarding assistive technology, the Ministry is coordinating with various entities to provide specialised devices and software (computers, tablets, and supportive applications) that enhance student learning.

It is also implementing career and technical paths that suit students with autism spectrum disorder based on their abilities, interests, and aptitudes, to provide society with students capable of performing tasks appropriate to the professions.

Since the United Nations General Assembly designated 2 April as World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) in 2007, the UN has worked to promote the full realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms for autistic individuals, ensuring their equal participation in society. Over the years, significant progress has been made, driven in large part by autistic advocates who have worked tirelessly to bring the lived experiences of autistic individuals to the forefront of global discussions.

The 2007 General Assembly resolution (A/RES/62/139) highlighted the need to raise public awareness of autism. Today, more than 17 years later, the global movement has expanded beyond awareness to actively promoting acceptance, appreciation, and inclusion, recognizing the contributions autistic people make to their communities and the world at large.