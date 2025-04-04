When Manoj Kumar Spoke About Life’S Uncertainty And The Inescapable Reality Of Death

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) An old video of the late Manoj Kumar, sharing his profound thoughts on life's uncertainty and the inescapable reality of death, has surfaced online.

In a throwback video that is doing rounds on the internet, the legendary actor, known for his iconic roles that often portrayed patriotism and human resilience, reflected on the unpredictable nature of life and the certainty of mortality, offering a reminder of the fragility and preciousness of every moment.

In the clip, Manoj could be heard saying,“I continuously pray to God to bless everyone with success, just as I brought my dreams to life, and may everyone else's dreams also come true. I am a well-wisher for all. Look at this moment; nobody knows what will happen in the next moment. One breath comes, and the next will come or not, no one knows about it. We cannot predict the next moment; not even an astrologer can.”

The video surfaced shortly after his passing, offering a poignant glimpse into the late actor's reflections on life and death.

On April 4, veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after his health significantly worsened. In a statement, Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, said,“Veteran actor Shri Manoj Kumarji passed away peacefully at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital early this morning at around 3:30 AM due to age-related health issues. He had been hospitalized for the past few weeks.”

Manoj Kumar, lovingly referred to as 'Bharat Kumar' for his powerful portrayal of patriotic characters, was a monumental figure in Indian cinema. Born on July 24, 1937, in Amritsar, Punjab, he left an unforgettable legacy in the film industry. His memorable roles in movies like“Shaheed,”“Upkar,” and“Rang De Basanti” struck a chord with the nationalistic spirit of the Indian audience.

A dominant presence in the 60s and 70s, Manoj Kumar starred in numerous iconic films such as“Shor,”“Do Badan,”“Roti Kapda Aur Makaan,” and“Purab Aur Paschim,” solidifying his place in Bollywood history. In addition to acting, he made significant contributions behind the camera as a director and producer.

Later in life, Manoj Kumar stepped into the political arena and, after retiring from acting, became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).