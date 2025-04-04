Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kabul, Tehran Should Fully Utilize Opportunities: Muttaqi

2025-04-04 04:00:20
KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has described relations between Afghanistan and Iran on positive trajectory, saying both nations should fully utilize available opportunities.

A statement issued by the Afghan Foreign Ministry said Muttaqi met with the advisor to the Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Reza Bahrami, and the Iranian ambassador to Kabul.

At the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on the new chapter in relations between the two countries, recent developments, water and the situation of Afghan refugees living in Iran, the statement said.

Muttaqi called Afghanistan's relations with Iran on the rise and stressed that both countries should fully utilize the available opportunities.

The advisor to the Iranian Foreign Minister noted a new phase in bilateral relations following the recent visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Kabul and stressed that the two countries could manage bilateral affairs well.

