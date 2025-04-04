MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SandiegoBeerNews's annual list of the top legal THCa vape brands in the US (2025) is here, and BudPop is the topper!

Charlotte, NC , April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SandiegoBeerNews has officially released its annual list of the top legal THCa vape brands in the United States. As always, it handpicked some of the leading players and most trusted names in the industry.

The evaluations were based on a careful analysis of the brand's adherence to legal guidelines, quality and safety standards, and transparent packaging requirements in the hemp space. Contenders like Budpop, which consistently featured in the top five spots for the past few years, grabbed the top position on the list this year.

It highlights consumers prioritizing well-regulated, lab-tested, and transparently sourced THCa products over unverified alternatives. Brands that focus on compliance, purity, and innovation are leading the way, setting new expectations for what a premium THCa vape should be.

What makes BudPop the Top Brand for THCA Vapes?

Budpop secured the top spot on the list following SandiegoBeerNews's careful evaluation of the brand's adherence to federal hemp regulations, transparent labeling practices, and commitment to third-party lab verification. Here's why it stood out this year.



Premium Sourcing & Purity - Budpop sources its THCa extracts from organically grown, U.S.-farmed hemp, ensuring that every vape is free from pesticides, heavy metals, and artificial additives.



Transparency & Third-Party Testing - Every batch of THCa disposables undergoes multiple rounds of lab testing-first in-house and then through independent third-party laboratories. These results, which verify purity, potency, and safety, are made publicly available on the brand's official website so consumers know exactly what they're getting with each purchase.



Compliance with Legal Standards - Budpop fully complies with federal hemp laws . Its THCa vape meets the legal threshold for 0.3% THC content, making it safe and legally accessible to consume in permitted states.

A Reputation Built on Consumer Trust - Vape from BudPop is one of the handful of hemp-based wellness brands that boasts thousands of verified five-star reviews for its THCA vapes across its website and third-party platforms.

Why SandiegoBeerNews's Listing Matter for THCA Vape Consumers?

SandiegoBeerNews's annual listing has become a trusted guide for consumers looking for natural hemp-based wellness solutions like THCA vapes in the ever-expanding cannabis market.

The list plays a key role in shortlisting and recommending legal brands that meet high safety, transparency, and quality standards while adhering to the latest laws and guidelines regarding ingredient composition and THC content in popular hemp-based wellness products like THCa disposable vapes.

SandiegoBeerNews's listing opens a new chapter for Budpop. According to the brand's top officials, it is set to refine its formulations further, expand its product offerings, and enhance quality control measures to maintain its leading position in the legal THCa market.

A statement by Noah Oliver, Budpop's executive, said:

“Budpop, as a hemp-sourced wellness brand, has always focused on delivering products that are safe, effective, and fully compliant with industry regulations. SandiegoBeerNews's recognition further fuels our commitment to push boundaries in the hemp wellness domain.”

The momentum sets Budpop's stage for long-term growth and leadership in the natural wellness supplements market.

About Budpop

Budpop is a leading hemp-based wellness brand that delivers high-quality, lab-tested, and federally compliant THCa and CBD products. These products cater to users seeking a holistic solution to their daily wellness and mental balance.

Budpop's strong focus on premium, organic, and local hemp sourcing from licensed hemp farms is reflected in its broad product line, which features THCa vapes, THCa flower , gummies, oil, tinctures, and more.





CONTACT: Company Name: Budpop Website: Contact Person: BudPop Support Email: ... Phone: 213-421-8328 Country: United States