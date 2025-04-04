Edelweiss Pianos Announces New Store Opening In New York

Edelweiss Pianos in New York

Edelweiss Pianos The Eclipse

Edelweiss Pianos Transparent Flugel

Edelweiss Pianos arrives in New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New York Welcomes Edelweiss Pianos to the Heart of DesignEdelweiss Pianos, a renowned British piano builder known for its bespoke creations, innovative self-play system and unique focus on making small grand pianos exclusively for the home environment; are thrilled to announce the opening of its new store in New York. Set to open its doors in March 2025, the store will be located at the prestigious New York Design Centre on Lexington Avenue.The new Edelweiss Piano Store will showcase some of the company's best-selling models, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the exquisite craftsmanship and superior sound quality that Edelweiss Pianos is celebrated for. In addition to the showroom models, the store will feature a state-of-the-art piano configurator, allowing customers to design their own custom pianos, tailored to their personal tastes and preferences."The opening of our New York store marks a significant milestone for Edelweiss Pianos," said Danny Norman, Head of Global Marketing. "We are excited to bring our passion for music and craftsmanship to the vibrant city of New York, offering our clients the chance to explore and create their dream pianos in a location that epitomizes design and innovation.""Our presence in New York will not only enhance our ability to serve our existing clients in the USA but also introduce the Edelweiss experience to a broader audience," added Norman. "We look forward to becoming a part of the city's rich musical heritage and contributing to its dynamic cultural landscape."The New York store is a testament to Edelweiss Pianos' commitment to expanding its global footprint while maintaining the high standards of quality and personalization that have defined the brand since its inception in 1975. With a focus on redefining the piano for the modern luxury home interior the company continues to lead the way in the world of bespoke pianos.For more information about the new store and to explore the range of pianos available, visit Edelweiss Pianos in New York .

