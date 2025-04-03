Toyota Brightens The City Streets With New GR86 Yuzu Edition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Based on the GR86 Premium grade, the special edition will feature 18-inch matte-black wheels and other stunning black accents throughout the vehicle. On the inside, the Yuzu edition features a black interior with yellow accents. Customers will find black Ultrasuede- trimmed sport seats with yellow perforation and yellow stitching on the steering wheel, parking brake handle, and door trim.

Brembo® Brakes improve stopping power and SACHS Dampers provide additional stability while preserving GR86's trademark playfulness. Customers can customize their vehicle by adding additional accessories like a cat-back exhaust with GR logoed silver-colored tips, and a body kit to the Yuzu edition for even more self-expression.

For the 2026 model year, the GR86 will be available in three grades – GR86, GR86 Premium and the GR86 Yuzu edition. All grades will offer a choice of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and will be powered by a 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder boxer engine generating 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft of torque.

The GR86 will arrive at Toyota dealerships in the Fall of 2025. There will only be 860 Yuzu editions assembled for the North American market for 2026.

Toyota will share Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price and specs for all grades later this year.

Pure Driving Experience Across All Grades

Each GR vehicle is designed and engineered with a precise attention to detail and unique driving character. The GR86 is a sports car that focuses on performance and balance. Its compact dimensions and responsive chassis make it feel nimble on both tight corners and open roads, delivering an engaging driving experience that emphasizes fun over outright power.

Last year, the GAZOO Racing engineering team made updates to tuning, providing an even more enjoyable ride. Some of the updates included revised throttle mapping to increase the ease of "blipping," and additional engine torque control to provide a more direct throttle response and linearity to improve ease of control at all speeds.

All of these updates will be carried over to the 2026 models along with the Performance Package available on the GR86 and GR86 Premium grades that include Brembo® Brakes and SACHS Dampers. The Performance Package is standard on the GR86 Yuzu edition. The SACHS Dampers are filled with high-pressure nitrogen and oil and are designed to absorb vibrations across a wide range of speeds, maximize ground contact, and support firm, stable steering, while also balancing road feedback and ride comfort. The red-painted Brembo 4-piston front and 2-piston rear brake calipers clamp down on smooth surfaced 12.8 x 1.3-in front rotors, with 12.4 x .79-in. rotors in the rear.

The dampers and brakes complement the GR86's chassis, which is known for its taut, agile feel. Crafted from a combination of high-strength steel, hot-stamped steel, and aluminum, each material in the frame is strategically placed to bring drivers a balance of roll and pitch that helps maximize control. Up front, it uses diagonal cross members and high-strength fasteners to join the front suspension and frame together. At the rear, a full ring structure and high-strength fasteners connect the frame and suspension mounts. For additional reinforcement, structural adhesive has been added throughout the underbody. Altogether these enhancements create a cohesive, connected frame.

Light and Fun-to-Drive

All GR86 models pack in modern engineering, tech, and convenience – while sticking to its lightweight sports car roots.

Weighing in at just 2,811 pounds for the manual transmission equipped base grade model, and at 2,851 pounds for the automatic transmission model, the GR86 is one of the lightest sports cars that Toyota develops. An aluminum hood, front fenders, and roof panel help keep the weight down on the body. While details such as the use of structural adhesives in the frame and seats that are over six pounds lighter than the prior generation 86, help save precious ounces in the name of maximum control.

The naturally aspirated 2.4-liter FA-24 engine delivers 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque and is tuned so that peak torque arrives at 3,700 RPM, resulting in a responsive and powerful driving experience. Zero-to-60 acceleration comes in at 6.1 seconds for the 6-speed manual transmission, and 6.6 seconds for the available six-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission (ECT-i). With either transmission, the GR86 comes equipped with a Torsen® limited-slip rear differential for better traction while cornering.

Sports car purists will love GR86's 6-speed manual transmission. With the push of a button, drivers can engage Track mode or switch off Vehicle Stability Control (VSC). On the automatic transmission GR86, additional clutch discs and a high-capacity torque converter allow for smooth delivery of the 2.4-liter engine's higher power and torque.

On the inside, a low-slung, driver-focused cockpit with digital instrument panel, push-button start, HVAC system with LED dials and piano-key switches, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls keep the driver in complete control of their environment. On the 6-speed automatic, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters offer enthusiasts a dynamic driving experience. Drivers can choose between Normal, Sport or Snow modes. When in Sport mode, the transmission senses brake and accelerator operation and vehicle behavior to automatically select the optimal gear, bringing drivers the control they want.

An 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with a six-speaker audio system comes standard on the base grade and an eight-speaker system is standard on the Yuzu edition and Premium grade. For seating, the Premium grade comes with Ultrasuede®- and leather-trim with black stitching, six-way adjustable front seats with two-level heating. The base grade has six-way adjustable black GR-embossed fabric with sport fabric side bolsters. Rear seats include Ultrasuede® trim on the Premium grade and sport fabric on the base grade.

GR86 Safety, Convenience & Connected Services

All Toyota GR86 models come standard with an Active Safety Suite. On Automatic Transmission models, this suite includes Pre-Collision Braking System, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Rear Sonar Warning, Lane Departure Warning with Sway Warning and Automatic High Beams. Manual Transmission models include Pre-Collision Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, and Automatic High Beams. An anti-theft system with engine immobilizer and alarm are also standard.

Standard on all models, Toyota's Star Safety SystemTM includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA). Smart Stop Technology® (SST), Track Mode and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) round out the suite of active safety systems. Additional safety features include LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) with lower anchors on outboard rear seats and tether anchors on all rear seats and a Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS). Seven airbags are standard on all models, including a driver's knee airbag.

Experience convenience and peace of mind with GR86's Connected Services* trials, including a one-year trial subscription to Safety Connect* with Emergency Assistance Button and Enhanced Roadside Assistance; a one-year trial of Service Connect, which includes receiving personalized maintenance updates and vehicle health reports; and a one-year trial of Remote Connect so owners can remotely interact with their vehicle through the Toyota app via a compatible smartphone and/or smartwatch. Remote activities enabled by the app include locking/unlocking doors, starting and stopping the vehicle, locating the last parked location, checking vehicle status, and monitoring guest drivers. For more details, please visit toyota/connected-services .

*Subscription required after trial period. 4G network-dependent

Motorsports Inspired

To earn the GR badge, GR sport cars go through an intensive track testing process approved by Akio Toyoda, aka Morizo, and the Toyota GAZOO Racing drivers and engineers. Toyota GAZOO Racing is working together with ROOKIE Racing to compete in various endurance and touring car races like the Super Taikyu in Japan to help provide insights and develop new technologies through motorsports. The team uses real-world competitive racing to hone in on what makes a GR a GR.

In 2023, Toyota GAZOO Racing North America developed the GR Cup single-make racing championship that features race-modified GR86s. The series is designed to celebrate car culture and motorsports by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts. It provides an entry-level professional racing opportunity at a more affordable rate, allowing more drivers to compete and help them develop.

Toyota's commitment to motorsports is one of the many reasons why it also offers a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) giving GR owners the chance to experience the world of performance driving in an enclosed road course. Owners will enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles, and corrosion with no mileage limitation. ToyotaCare is a no additional cost plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit .

Media Contact

Breanne McCallop

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America