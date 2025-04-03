Take One Last Lap In The Toyota GR Supra Mkv Final Edition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In 2019, Akio Toyoda, aka Morizo, reintroduced the GR Supra to the world after a 17-year hiatus. Over the succeeding 6 years, the MkV generation has proven itself from the track to the city streets. To wear the GR badge, a vehicle must prove itself worthy of the marque through rigorous testing by Toyota GAZOO Racing engineers and countless hours on the track with Toyota's drivers, including Morizo himself, behind the wheel. GR Supra has achieved success in some of motorsports' most demanding series, including Formula Drift, Super Taikyu in Japan, and the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

In the spirit of kaizen, or continuous improvement, the GR Supra has been updated and enhanced each year in the current model cycle. This "always on" approach to vehicle development provides an avenue for lessons learned from motorsports to be applied to production models quickly and efficiently for the benefit of consumers. For 2026, the GR Supra MkV Final Edition aims to deliver a more integrated experience not only for circuits but also for the long and winding roads where sports car enthusiasts feel most at home. Improved braking performance, an updated suspension, increased body rigidity, optimized tuning, and enhanced aerodynamic performance inspire confidence and turn up the fun.

The GR Supra MkV Final Edition headlines a lineup that also features the GR Supra 3.0 and 3.0 Premium grades - all available with a manual or automatic transmission. Powered by an in-line six-cylinder turbocharged engine, the GR Supra puts out an impressive 382 horsepower and 368 lb.-ft. of torque.

Standard performance features include a double joint-type MacPherson front and multi-link independent rear suspension, sport-calibrated electronic power steering, and dual rear exhaust outlets. All models wear high performance Michelin® Pilot® Super Sport tires for maximum grip of the GR Supra's rear-wheel drive platform.

The 2026 GR Supra is expected to arrive at Toyota Dealerships in Spring 2025. Production of the fifth-generation GR Supra will end Spring 2026.

MkV Final Edition

For 2026, Toyota is introducing the GR Supra MkV Final Edition – celebrating the GR Supra that was reintroduced in 2019 after Akio Toyoda put together a small team to reimagine what we now know as GAZOO Racing's flagship sports car. Born from hands-on testing at the Nürburgring, the MkV GR Supra delivers a powerful performance every time the driver gets behind the wheel.

The GR Supra MkV Final Edition offers an elevated driving experience with unique updates to this special edition. Differential control and exclusive control maps have been refined to help improve traction between the tire and the road surface, reducing understeer through turns. And for better braking control, larger Brembo brake discs have been added to the vehicle.

The GR Supra MkV Final Edition has suspension and chassis modifications that enhance stability and strengthen the direct connection to the road. Cornering grip is also increased due to a revised camber angle of the front and rear wheels which gives drivers improved cornering stability. Responsive electronically controlled shock absorbers have been revised and this combines with a stronger front stabilizer to help improve driving performance. A heightened sensation of suspension and body integration is achieved using strengthened rubber bushings for the front control arms and strengthened rubber mounts for the rear sub-frame while better grip and control also come with a stronger under-body brace.

Aerodynamic modifications, including a ducktail carbon fiber rear spoiler, front wheel arch flaps, and higher front tire spats further enhance handling, optimizing front/rear aerodynamic balance and downforce. Meanwhile, the optimized electric power steering delivers a more direct steering feel and improved control.

The distinctive, bold exterior appearance of the GR Supra MkV Final Edition is complimented by new 19-inch matte black wheels, the gloss-finished carbon fiber ducktail rear spoiler, and gloss carbon fiber mirror caps. Inside the vehicle, the genuine leather-trimmed driver's seat is upholstered in Alcantara and embroidered with the GR logo, while red stitching, red highlights around the gear shift knob, and red seatbelts accentuate the interior's sporty feel. Customers can also expect a GR cupholder cover and a camo car cover with the vehicle.

Inspired by the GR Supra GT4 EVO2 race car that competes in GT4 category races all over the world, the GR Supra MkV Final Edition will also have a GT4 style pack* option that comes in two new exclusive matte colors: Burnout** and Undercover**. The style pack includes a GT4-inspired side graphic on the exterior, a matte-finished carbon fiber ducktail rear spoiler, a matte-black rear Supra emblem, and red mirror caps.

*The GT4 style pack will not be available until Fall 2025.

**Extra-cost color.

High Performance Stand Out

GR Supra's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine provides exhilarating performance thanks to powerful torque high in the rpm range, delivering a 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds with the 8-speed automatic transmission (AT) and 4.2 seconds when equipped with the manual transmission (MT). AT models have a manufacturer-estimated 22 city/29 highway/25 combined fuel economy rating helped in part by standard start/stop technology, which shuts the engine off while the car is at rest.

The AT allows drivers to focus on the throttle and braking – opening up the possibilities for a thrilling time while driving. The MT features an Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) programmed with software that prioritizes sporty performance. When upshifting, the parameters are tuned to optimize engine torque at the moment of clutch engagement and release. On downshifts, the software includes rev-matching for consistent performance. The iMT is set as the default, but, if the driver prefers, it can be switched off in Individual Mode.

Drivers can select from Normal, Sport, and Individual modes that adjust throttle response, suspension damping, and power steering settings. Additionally, all grades include an Adaptative Variable Suspension (AVS) with sensors that constantly detect changes in driving operations and road surface conditions. Solenoid valves finely control the damping force of the shock absorbers. NORMAL mode provides a high-level balance between vehicle stability and supple ride comfort, enabling spirited driving without sacrificing comfort. SPORT mode realizes a reassuring and flat vehicle posture with suppressed roll and a more agile steering response.

Driver-Focused Sports Car Inside and Out

The GR Supra is known for its bold and aggressive exterior that features a wide stance, sharp lines, and its distinct rear spoiler – providing excellent aerodynamics and performance. Available in Stratosphere*, Absolute Zero, Nocturnal, and Renaissance Red 2.0, the 2026 GR Supra will turn heads on the city streets.

On the inside, a refined cockpit design enhances the performance experience. The cabin's minimalist layout prioritizes functionality and comfort. The 3.0 grade comes with standard black soft-touch Alcantara and leather-trimmed sport seats with power adjustment. The 3.0 Premium grade brings a luxury feel with power adjustable seats that come with an option of black leather-trimmed seats or a hazelnut-colored leather trim. Both grades have standard heated seating.

Modern technology is incorporated effortlessly into the interior with connectivity and audio options that add a sonic dimension to the drive in the GR Supra. Supra Connect** comes standard on the 3.0 Premium along with a 12-speaker, 500-watt JBL® Hi-Fi system. The 3.0 grade can be upgraded to the 12-speaker JBL system with the available Safety & Technology Plus JBL Package, which includes Supra Connect.**

*Extra-cost color.

**4G network dependent.

Premium Technology Features

All 2026 GR Supra models come equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen display that can also be controlled through a rotary touch controller. GR Supra 3.0 grade comes with a 205-Watt, 10-speaker audio system standard, while the 3.0 Premium grade is equipped with a 12-speaker 500-Watt JBL® Premium Audio System.

Wireless Qi charging is standard on the 3.0 grade equipped with a manual transmission as well as the 3.0 Premium grade and the MkV Final Edition. Wireless Apple CarPlay® compatibility is available on the 3.0 grade and standard on the 3.0 Premium grade. The 3.0 Premium grade also comes standard with Head-Up Display to allow drivers to check their speed, see warning indicators, and turn-by-turn navigation while keeping their eyes on the road ahead.

When customers upgrade to the Safety & Technology Package Plus JBL on the 3.0 grade, they get:



12-speaker 500-watt JBL Premium Audio System

Wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility with full screen capability (iOS only)

Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (AT models)

Navigation

Blind Spot Monitor

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Speed Limit Information

Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function Toyota Supra Connect trial that includes Remote Services, Remote Maintenance, Automatic Emergency Call, Real Time Traffic Information, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and Map Updates

The Driver's Assist Package is another available option on the 3.0 Premium grade, which includes:



Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (AT models)

Blind Spot Monitor

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

Safety & Convenience

All GR Supra models come equipped with a number of safety features that include Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, Brake Assist, Anti-lock Brake System, Driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System (front, side, curtain and knee airbags), Vehicle Stability Control, Anti-lock Brake System, Traction Control, and Child Restraint System on the passenger seat.

Standard convenience features include Automatic High Beams, Rearview Camera with parking aid lines, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Hill Start Assist Control, Directional Parking Lights, and 3-point seatbelts for driver and passenger. Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is included on 3.0 AT grades with the available Safety & Technology Package Plus JBL and on 3.0 Premium AT grades with the available Drive Assist Package. MT models come with a traditional Cruise Control system.

Motorsports Inspired

A GR model earns its badge when it proves its mettle on the track. To bring the benefits of motorsports-bred vehicle development to customers, all GR models come with a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). Owners enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles, and corrosion with no mileage limitation. ToyotaCare is a maintenance plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

