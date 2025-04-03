Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Tariffs Significant Risk To Global Economic Outlook -- IMF


2025-04-03 09:13:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 3 (KUNA) -- Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday cautioned against the consequences of the new US tariffs.
"We are still assessing the macroeconomic implications of the announced tariff measures, but they clearly represent a significant risk to the global outlook at a time of sluggish growth," she said in a press release.
"It is important to avoid steps that could further harm the world economy. We appeal to the United States and its trading partners to work constructively to resolve trade tensions and reduce uncertainty.
"We will share the results of our assessment in the World Economic Outlook, which will be published at the time of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings later this month," Georgieva added.
Yesterday, US President Donald Trump signed what he called "a historic executive order instituting reciprocal tariffs." (end)
