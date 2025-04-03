403
Kuwait Decries Israeli Occupation Attacks On Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 3 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the recent attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Syria which left several casualties and extensive material damage.
The attacks, part of a chain of flagrant violation of the international law and legitimacy, risk escalating the tension and violence in the region, the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
It urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to shoulder their responsibility and put an end to the crimes of the Israeli occupation and bring the culprits to justice.
Reaffirming Kuwait's support to, and solidarity with, sisterly Syria, the Ministry stressed the importance of respect for the country's sovereignty and territorial safety. (end)
