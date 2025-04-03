Katie's Save Foundation Receives National Support

Katie Meyer - 2019 NCAA Division 1 Championship -

Katie Saves Foundation Supporters

Katie's Save Foundation, created in honor of Stanford University soccer captain Katie Meyer

- Jason GrunerNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)3 non-profit, dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. (EIN-99-2663889), has joined more than four dozen organizations in donating towards the Katie's Save Foundation , created in honor of Stanford University soccer captain Katie Meyer, whose tragic passing in 2022 sparked a national conversation about the mental health needs of athletes navigating academic and competitive pressures.“At Naples Soccer Academy, we are committed to building more than just skilled soccer players,” said Jason Gruner, Executive Director of NSA.“Our athletes come to us from all over Southwest Florida, and NSA endeavors to provide a player-centric environment that places our athletes first - one that prioritizes physical and mental health both on and off the pitch.”About:The Katie's Save Foundation was founded by the family of Katie Meyer to ensure no athlete feels alone in moments of crisis. The foundation advocates for mental health reform, student-athlete protections, and institutional accountability. It was instrumental in shaping Katie's Law in California, which provides students with greater access to support and representation during university disciplinary processes.About:Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) (EIN-99-2663889) nonprofit, dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. NSA provides elite-level soccer instruction led by collegiate and professional athletes, with a mission to empower youth female athletes both on and off the pitch

Jason T. Gruner

Naples Soccer Academy Corporation

+ +1 239-272-1082

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.