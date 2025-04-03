EVA AIR AND HOUSTON ROCKETS HONOR FILIPINO HERITAGE NIGHT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) EVA Air President Clay Sun attended the game and took part in the evening's events, including the pre-game ceremony, where he delivered the official game ball and officiated a special prize giveaway. During the game, the Houston Rockets selected two audience members to compete in a timeout interactive challenge designed in collaboration with EVA Air to simulate a pre-boarding experience. The participant who completed the challenge in the shortest time was the sole winner and received a pair of round-trip premium economy tickets from Houston to the Philippines. The prize was personally presented on-site by President Clay Sun in a celebratory moment shared with the crowd. The winner will have the flexibility to choose their arrival destination within the Philippines, with EVA Air offering routes to Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

"We're proud of our partnership with the Houston Rockets," said EVA Air President Clay Sun. "As an airline deeply committed to connecting people across cultures, this partnership reflects our shared commitment to inclusivity and community. It was an honor to take part in this special celebration and highlight how we're bringing the world closer together-on and off the court."

In addition to the night's festivities, EVA Air hosted a concourse booth where fans engaged with the airline representatives and participated in fun activities to win exclusive prizes while learning more about the new routes and services offered aboard EVA Air. Prizes included EVA Air-themed tote bags, miniature seatbelt detachable key chains, and co-branded Rockets - EVA Air T-shirts. Fans also received a limited-edition Filipino Heritage jersey featuring the EVA Air logo prominently displayed on the back. The jersey was available only through a special ticket package, which included one game ticket and one Filipino Heritage jersey.

"Partnering with EVA Air for our Filipino Heritage Night was a natural fit," said Houston Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. "Our shared passion for connecting people across communities made this an exciting opportunity, and we were excited to offer our fans a fun night highlighting Filipino culture."

For more information and to learn more about EVA Air's services, please visit .

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America, with gateways in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedule, book and buy tickets at .

About the Houston Rockets:

In October of 2017, Tilman J. Fertitta assumed ownership of the National Basketball Association's Houston Rockets in addition to operation of the team's home arena, Toyota Center, which is located in downtown Houston. The Rockets, who originated in San Diego and moved to Houston in 1971, are in their 58th season as an NBA franchise and won back-to-back championships in 1993-94 and 1994-95. When the NBA announced its 75th Anniversary Team in 2021, the Rockets had the third-most players honored of any franchise. Through the team's charity, the Clutch City Foundation, the Rockets utilize the power of basketball to transform lives and positively impact our community. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE EVA Airways Corporation