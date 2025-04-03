Everstake Passes Independent Chainsecurity Audit To Make Staking Safer

Everstake , a leading global non-custodial staking provider for retail and institutional clients, has taken further steps to ensure its security and compliance by successfully passing the ETH B2C Staking audit conducted by ChainSecurity , a top-tier blockchain security firm specializing in smart contract audits.

The audit evaluated key security aspects, including accounting correctness, asset solvency, functional accuracy, and access control mechanisms. ChainSecurity's assessment confirmed that Everstake's codebase provides a satisfactory level of security and the company's staking infrastructure meets stringent security standards within the Trust Model framework.

While public interest in crypto has surged in recent years, 40% of cryptocurrency holders still lack confidence in the technology's security. To address this industry-wide concern, Everstake conducts regular audits to reinforce the safety of its staking infrastructure and ensure clients can receive staking rewards with confidence.

Everstake emphasizes cybersecurity as a core operational focus. Independent audits are conducted to identify and address potential vulnerabilities, contributing to the ongoing security and resilience of the staking infrastructure for all participants.

“This Everstake ETH B2C Staking audit allowed us to explore the scope in depth, namely by focusing on accounting correctness, asset solvency, functional accuracy, and access control mechanisms. Collaborating closely with the Everstake team, we worked to identify and address potential vulnerabilities, ultimately reinforcing Everstake robustness and enhancing user trust. We look forward to further collaboration and supporting the security of their ecosystem,” said Emilie Raffo, co-founder & Head of Sales at ChainSecurity.

“Successfully passing the ChainSecurity audit is a major milestone that reaffirms our commitment to transparency and user protection. At Everstake, we believe that independent audits are essential for driving the industry forward, and we remain committed to providing a safe and user-friendly staking experience for all,” said Bohdan Opryshko, co-founder and COO at Everstake.

About Everstake

Everstake is a software platform that provides infrastructure tools and resources for users but does not offer investment advice or investment opportunities, manage funds, facilitate collective investment schemes, provide financial services, or take custody of, or otherwise hold or manage, customer assets. Everstake does not conduct any independent diligence on or substantive review of any blockchain asset, digital currency, cryptocurrency, or associated funds. Everstake's provision of technology services allowing a user to stake digital assets is not an endorsement or a recommendation of any digital assets by it. Users are fully and solely responsible for evaluating whether to stake digital assets.