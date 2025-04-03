Routespring Leads The Way In NDC-Enabled Business Travel

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Routespring, a leading travel management platform, today announced that it is fully equipped with New Distribution Capability (NDC) integration, offering corporate travelers direct access to richer airline content, better fares, and a more personalized booking experience.

While many in the travel industry are beginning to explore NDC, Routespring has already incorporated it into its platform-ensuring business travelers and travel managers benefit from modern airline retailing without delay.

“NDC has been part of our core technology strategy,” said Tarun Upaday, CEO of Routespring .“It allows us to offer exclusive fares, transparent pricing, and improved servicing-capabilities that are essential for modern business travel. While NDC is still evolving, we are committed to partnering with leading airlines and aggregators to support this transition and drive value for our customers.”

Routespring sources airline content through a mix of Global Distribution Systems (GDS), direct airline integrations, and aggregators. With NDC, the platform enhances this by offering:



Access to exclusive NDC-only fares

Upfront visibility into seat selection, baggage, and other ancillaries

Personalized pricing based on loyalty status and corporate agreements Easier booking changes and servicing through direct airline connections

Routespring continues to expand its NDC-driven capabilities. Recent enhancements include direct bookings with select carriers, expanded ancillary options, and dynamic policy enforcement tools.

“As NDC adoption accelerates across the industry, Routespring remains focused on delivering the best possible experience for corporate travelers,” added Upaday.“Our long-term vision is to provide a frictionless, transparent, and cost-effective way to manage travel.”

As the travel industry shifts, Routespring is staying ahead, focused on making business travel better, not more complicated.

